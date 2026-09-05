Here is your weather for Sunday, 6 September 2026

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 September 2026.

South Africa can expect cold, cool, and wet weather in most parts of the country on 6 September 2026.

Severe weather alerts:

Orange Level 6 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms resulting in flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, strong gusty wind and hail associated in damages to structures, travel disruptions and municipal service outages incidents over the North West, (except the extreme north-eastern parts), the northern half of the Free State and the north-eastern of Northern Cape.

Orange Level 5 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms resulting in flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, strong gusty wind and hail associated in damages to structures, travel disruptions and municipal service outages incidents over the Gauteng and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Yellow Level 4 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms resulting in flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, damages to infrastructure and municipal service disruptions over the north-east of North West, east of Northern Cape, west of Free State and along the Lesotho border.

Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms resulting in localised damages to structures, falling trees and local fire incidents due to excessive lightning over the Western Bushveld, the south-western Limpopo, and the vast parts of Mpumalanga (except northern Lowveld).

Yellow Level 2 Warning for Damaging Wind leading to disruption of ports/harbours, danger to navigation at sea from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 6 September:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cold, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but

isolated in the north.

North-West province:

Cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy, windy and cold to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Fine in places in the west; otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold in the south. Isolated to scattered showers are expected in the east and central, but widespread in the extreme east, where it will be windy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-westerly

from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine and warm to hot in the west; otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers are expected over the north-eastern parts until the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior,

becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming strong west of Algoa Bay in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers with light rain in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate, north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly south of Durban in the afternoon.