Fire warning issued for Friday

Here's what to expect on Friday.

Very hot temperatures are expected in the North West, Northern Cape and Western and Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in the Northern Cape, extreme south-western parts of the North West, northern and western parts of the Western Cape, as well as the central and western parts of the Eastern Cape.

It also said extremely uncomfortable humid conditions are expected over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

Furthermore, extremely hot conditions (day temperatures 40C and above) are expected in places in the Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as the Prince Albert and Oudsthoorn Municipalities in the Western Cape.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and cool but cloudy at times with rain and drizzle in the east. It will be warm in places in the extreme east.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm in the west, otherwise cloudy in the east at times, where it will be cool with drizzle along the escarpment areas.

North West Province:

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the central and northern parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Extremely hot in places over the Karoo, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy over the extreme north-eastern and south-western part from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly along the south-west coast, otherwise east to north-east, becoming south-westerly from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and hot. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly by the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, with windy conditions in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy with morning fog over the interior and morning light rain over the northern midlands, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from the south mid- morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

