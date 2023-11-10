Damaging winds, heatwave and fire danger on Saturday

Here's the weather you can expect on Saturday.

The Northern Cape and Free State can expect damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements (formal and informal) and reduced visibility due to dust storms on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over Beaufort West local municipality in the Western Cape, northern parts of the Eastern Cape, parts of the Northern Cape, south-western parts of the North-West province as well as the western parts of the Free State.

Furthermore, hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Heatwave conditions are also expected over the north-eastern parts of the Free State and central parts North West province until Monday.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm but hot in the north, it will become partly cloudy in the south-west in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Hot in the lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming fine during the day.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot becoming fine mid-morning.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers except over the northern parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the extreme north. It will become partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy along the coastal and adjacent interior areas at first otherwise fine and cool but warm over the interior. It will become cloudy in the extreme south-west by the evening with light rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Light rain is possible in the extreme south-east.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but light rain in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be Fresh north-easterly at first, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south during the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly ,becoming south-westerly from the south by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

ALSO READ: Fire warning issued for Friday