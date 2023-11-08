Weather update: Most of SA partly cloudy but warm on Thursday

Here's what to expect on Wednesday.

Most provinces will experience partly cloudy conditions on Thursday, though temperatures will still be warm inland. Cool temperatures, rain and even fog is expected on the eastern coast.

The South African Weather Service has also forecasted a strong UVB sunburn index in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme 2.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm.

North-West Province:

Fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the eastern interior at first otherwise fine and warm to hot in places along the west coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but light along the south-coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme 8.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with fog patches at first in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, but moderate south-easterly along the Wild Coast, becoming light north-easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy south of the escarpment with light rain in places at first, otherwise fine and cool, but cloudy with light rain in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool, but warm over the north-western parts. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be gentle north-easterly south of Richard’s Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

