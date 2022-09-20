Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Wednesday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Gauteng residents to keep their jackets close on Wednesday as it expects cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

A spell of overcast, cold and windy weather is expected to persist over much of Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga in the period extending from Monday through to Wednesday, warned the weather service.

“Rainfall during this period is expected to be mostly of a patchy nature, but generally less intense than the rainfall anticipated today and tomorrow over Eastern Cape. The residents of KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mpumalanga should therefore prepare for a three-day episode of rainfall, which may be heavy at places.”

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21.9.2022 pic.twitter.com/XWI8L6Nb0b — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 20, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, clearing from the west in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-west. It will clear from the west in the afternoon. Light snowfall possible in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm with high level cloud over the west spreading eastwards in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but moderate to fresh north-easterly east of Cape Agulhas. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but light to moderate northerly west of St. Francis, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold, but very cold in places in the north. Isolated showers and rain can be expected in the east at first clearing in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly in the south from afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.