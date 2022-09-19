Weather service issues warning for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for thunderstorms, with hail and strong damaging winds, over the central highveld of the Mpumalanga province on Tuesday.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads, low lying areas and bridges is expected over the eastern and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 2 warning for snow, resulting in icy roads and the loss of vulnerable livestock, is expected over the north-eastern mountains of the Eastern Cape extending to the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Tuesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West: Cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west, but scattered in the extreme west.

Free State: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-western parts. Snowfall is expected over the extreme east, along the Lesotho border and the extreme southern parts overnight.

Northern Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog along the west-coast, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly in the south in the morning otherwise southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold, but cool in places along the coast with isolated

showers and rain in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming north-easterly by late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold to very cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. Snowfall is expected over the northern

high ground early morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool but cold in the west. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected in the east and north, otherwise scattered. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

