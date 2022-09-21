A cloudy and cool Thursday for most parts of SA

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted partly cloudy conditions across the country on Thursday.

The weather service has also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the southern and central parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, as

well as over the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 22.9.2022 pic.twitter.com/ZhndGsbxLo— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 21, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool

in places in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

North West: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and

warm.

Free State: Cloudy with fog in the east at first, otherwise fine and

cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh

north-westerly.

Western Cape: Morning mist over the extreme south-western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places over the interior, becoming cloudy over the south-western parts from the afternoon where light isolated to scattered showers and rain are possible, spreading along the south coast by the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly, but strong along the south-west coast. It will become south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon and along the rest of the coastline by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine, windy and warm over western interior, but partly

cloudy in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy from late morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly, becoming fresh north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm, but cool in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

