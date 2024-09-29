KZN government on high alert for expected snowfall

Residents in KZN have been warned to brace themselves for more snow and freezing temperatures as the new week starts.

Disaster management teams and social organisations provide relief to motorists stranded on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: X/@kzncogta

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport Department said it has put a team on alert to remove snow before it accumulates on roads.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast extreme cold temperatures with the possibility of light snowfall in some parts of the province from Sunday until Tuesday.

Weather warning

Saws warned that snowfall has been forecast for the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape after the recent snow event that wreaked havoc on roads in the provinces.

However, Saws said the snowfall is likely to be less severe than last weekend.

Last weekend the heavy snowfall resulted in the closure of the N3 highway in both directions between Harrismith in the Free State and the Tugela Plaza in KZN.

At least two people also died from hypothermia, after being trapped in the snow on the N3 in the KZN Midlands.

Orange & Yellow: LEVEL 4 & 5, Disruptive snow

Affected area: Western & Northern Cape

Orange & Yellow: LEVEL 4 & 5, Disruptive snow

Affected area: Western & Northern Cape

Valid: 30 September 2024.

Road safety plans

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma said that in view of snow forecast map showing “light snowfall”, the department will be doing a final test of road safety plans.

“We decided to do a final test of our road safety plans before the snowfall. We continue to receive updates from SA Weather Services.

“We pointed out that we regard the light snowfall as extremely dangerous and fatal. We state this because it greases up the roads, which leads to road accidents,” Duma said.

‘SA drivers not trained’

Duma said South African drivers are not trained to drive in the snow.

“We therefore urge motorists to reschedule or postpone their journeys in anticipation of any eventuality. We reiterate our position that prevention is better than cure. Since this morning, I have been on the ground and interacting with our highly efficient team.”

Duma said that the Road Traffic Inspectorate, in conjunction with N3 Toll Concession, Free State Provincial Traffic and National Traffic Police, will ensure immediate assistance to stranded motorists.

“The team will also ensure the diversion of traffic should the weather conditions deteriorate.

“At this stage, I wish to highlight the importance of the visibility of Traffic Officers and possible closures of the following routes:

Routes affected

N3 Van Reeneen Pass to Tugela Plaza.

Tugela Plaza to Bergville

N11 Bergville interchange to Volksrust

Estcourt to Mooi Toll Plaza

Mooi Toll Plaza to Howick

R617 Underberg to Swartberg

R617 Swartberg to Kokstad

R74 Muden Road

R33 Pomeroy to Dundee

Montrose to Van Reenen Village

Salt and Brine Application

Salt and brine

Duma said salt and brine will be applied to the roads as part of reducing the adhesion of snow and ice to road surfaces.

“The skills of our drivers of motor graders have been sharpened to respond with speed and a sense of urgency. As they done excellently last week, they will remove any snow before accumulating on the road.

“Graders and a TLB are stationed in identified routes to ensure that our response is faster. I have inspected this yellow fleet and I remain satisfied,” Duma said.

