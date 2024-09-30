Daily news update: Lusikisiki mass shooting, KZN Snow and drug mule

Here’s your morning daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

One of the crime scenes of the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Picture: X/@RoykeyNo

The Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll has risen to 18.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that the eighteenth victim died in hospital on Sunday.

“There are no other new developments. However, police investigation is underway.”

On Saturday, police minister Senzo Mchunu said the motive behind the mass shootings in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is still unknown.

Mchunu said investigations are ongoing and described the killings as “senseless.”

“Forensic investigators and the other investigators on a specialized basis standard doing the work, and are hoping that we will find some clues in terms of who did these heinous crimes. We’ll spare no moment and bring them to justice.

“The number of people that perished is intolerably a huge number of people, so we are already referring to that as a massacre. It’s a serious incident and those people [suspects] can’t escape justice,” Mchunu said.

In weather news, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport Department said it has put a team on alert to remove snow before it accumulates on roads.

Residents in KZN have been warned to brace themselves for more snow and freezing temperatures as the new week starts.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast extreme cold temperatures with the possibility of light snowfall in some parts of the province from Sunday until Tuesday.

Saws warned that snowfall has been forecast for the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape after the recent snow event that wreaked havoc on roads in the provinces.

However, Saws said the snowfall is likely to be less severe than last weekend.

In politics new, the African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League says it will not back down from calling for accused leaders in the party to step aside.

The ANC’s step aside rule was decided on at the party’s 54th national conference in 2017. It calls for those charged for corruption to step aside from their duties. This was implemented to cleanse the ruling party from the ‘corruption’ image.

However, the rule has divided the party, with some leaders complaining about the inconsistency in its application.

Now that the allegations against Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane have escalated, the calls for the party to implement the step aside rule against her and other leaders have increased.

A 21-year-old South African drug mule has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for trafficking drugs that were found in her stomach.

The woman was handcuffed by the South Africa Police Services (SAPS) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) Customs at the Johannesburg airport.

This is the eleventh drug mule to be arrested at ORTIA in two months.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the drug mule was profiled and intercepted as she was arriving on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday morning, just before 9am

“She was taken to a local hospital where an X-ray confirmed that she was having foreign objects in her stomach.

“She has already released a number of bullets from her body and is in police custody where police are closely monitoring the release of further drug bullets. This process is still unfolding,” Mathe said.

In sports news, the Springboks magnificent triumph over Argentina was slightly marred by a disruptive pitch invader who was tackled by the Mbombela Stadium pitch security after the clash.

The Springboks produced a top performance to power to a thumping 48-7 win over Argentina to win the 2024 Rugby Championship in style at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday night.

While, it was all fun and games with the whole country celebrating the Springboks trashing of the Los Pumas in front of a packed stadium, several pitch invaders ran onto the field after the match to perhaps share in the jubilation of the Boks momentous victory.

Police have made significant progress this week in crushing the operations of a kidnapping syndicate.

Prior to the release of the two female hostages in Eastern Cape, police arrested two suspects, killed four and wounded another.

Key information in breaking the case is believed to have been obtained by chance through the sloppy exchange of digital information by the suspects.

Alize van der Merwe and an unnamed Chinese national were kidnapped three days apart earlier in September.

Van der Merwe’s vehicle was found near Mthatha, while the vehicle that was driven by the second kidnapping victim has yet to be located.

Springboks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and his wife, Willemien, have welcomed their third bundle of joy.

Their little girl named Lienke, was born earlier this month on 11 September in Paarl.

The pair already have two other beautiful children: Christi (2) and Pieter Stephanus (5).

Willemien took to Instagram to share the joyous announcement with a cute video, captioned: “Baby du Toit, what a blessing.”

Fans and other celebrities have since flooded the comments section with congratulations, celebrating the couple’s growing family.

Willemien announced her pregnancy in April this year with a stunning clip captioned: “Die 3de baba du Toit is oppad in September” [The 3rd du Toit baby is coming in September].