Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in parts of KZN

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, excessive lightning and damaging winds over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“Heavy downpours may result in flash flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated. Minor vehicle accidents may be possible. Localised service disruption due to power surges/disruptions as well as cause danger to life,” warned the weather service on Tuesday.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/QjWmJfgank— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2022

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai! Garib and !Kheis local municipalities of Northern Cape on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northern parts.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning showers and rain over the south-western parts as well as the south coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast and in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly by early morning, otherwise south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the south, spreading northwards towards midday. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.