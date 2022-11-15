KZN floods: Displaced residents plead for government’s intervention

Citizen Reporter

Displaced Pietermaritzburg residents have expressed their frustration at the KwaZulu-Natal’s leadership after they allegedly promised to take them out of the Truro community hall by 15 October.

A resident who only identified himself as Siboniso said he and many others had to seek shelter at the Truro community hall after floods hit KwaZulu-Natal six months ago.

He told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika in an interview that since then, they have been sent from pillar to post and the living conditions have now become unbearable.

Passed deadline

He said government officials have come to offer their assistance and premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube was recently at the hall and told them that they would be out by 15 October, but that has not materialised.

Siboniso also said that the conditions were unbearable as there was no privacy and everyone uses the same resources (to bath and eat).

“Some people came here April, I got here in May. But since I have been here, I hoped that we will receive help from the department of human settlements in the province. We are in constant contact with them, but the time we have been here is just long,” he said.

Ripple effect

“Children are losing their respect, living in a place like this. There is no time to sleep or study. There is always noise and chaos. There is no privacy and so we humbly ask the government to speed up the process. Even temporary structures will do.”

In April, Msunduzi Municipality assisted those affected by allowing them to stay in community halls as they await their temporary houses. They also provided them with relief packages.

At the time, Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipal disaster, area-based management and human settlements teams had been dispatched in all 41 wards consolidating reports so that they can make submissions to the provincial government for interventions.

Last week Wednesday, heavy rains left a trail of destruction both in households and through municipal infrastructure.

78 people, who made up 30 families, were affected.

