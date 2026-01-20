Limpopo floods: Some good news at last

Forecasters say rainfall will decrease, but warnings remain for parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Heavy rain in parts of Limpopo is expected to subside this week after flooding left a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to the SA Weather Service, over the past 24 hours, parts of Limpopo, such as Tshivase, recorded 160mm of rain, Tshanowa Primary School 161mm and Tshakuma 114mm.

In Gauteng, for the same period, 25mm was recorded in Bronkhorstspruit.

Warnings remain despite easing conditions

The weather bureau’s preliminary monthly rainfall data for this month suggests parts of Johannesburg experienced an increase in rainfall of about 109%, while Skukuza in Mpumalanga experienced 139%, and Haenertsburg in Limpopo 289%, compared with the previous year.

Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said warnings for disruptive rain remain in place for parts of northern Limpopo and Mpumalanga’s lowveld, with severe thunderstorms possible for the western parts of Limpopo.

Thobela said Gauteng can expect partly cloudy days with cool temperatures, especially in the central parts, but it will be warmer in the northern areas with scattered showers.

Weather models signal mixed outlook

Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis said according to their accumulated rainfall outlook for the rest of the week, conditions will stay rainy along the Limpopo escarpment, but the exact amounts are still uncertain.

“The ECMWF model, which has been the more reliable guidance over the past week, suggests a quieter week compared with last week, with roughly 20mm-50mm for many escarpment areas.

“The model is still signalling another round of heavy totals, around 100mm in parts of Limpopo where a state of disaster has been declared.”

Gradual clearing expected later this week

Du Plessis said further west, heavier rainfall was likely over the bushveld this week, with about 50mm possible.

Across central South Africa, the signal is weaker, with only isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected, she said.

The Weather Hooligan, Juandre Vorster, said Limpopo will start clearing and drying out in the next three days as the systems start moving away and subside.

She added moderate thunderstorms were expected for the interior later this week, with 20% to 30% chances of thunderstorms in Gauteng.

