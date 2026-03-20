‘You are lying’: Madlanga slams Nkosi over WhatsApp text about DJ Sumbody’s murder

The police officer was questioned about a message he sent to the slain artist's friend three days after the killing.

Police sergeant Fannie Nkosi came under sharp scrutiny at the Madlanga commission over a WhatsApp message he sent just days after the murder of musician Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

Sefoka was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Woodmead, Gauteng, on 20 November 2022.

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His bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, were also killed in the attack.

In the aftermath, businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, former police detective Michael Pule Tau, and alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela were arrested and charged.

Their trial is expected to take place from 26 October to 4 December 2026 in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

DJ Sumbody message under the spotlight

Testifying at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Friday, 20 March, Nkosi was questioned about a message he sent on 23 November 2022 to former City of Tshwane official Mpho Paul Lekukela.

The message included a photo of Lekukela with Sefoka and read: “Why didn’t you call him to order?”

Lekukela replied: “I didn’t know.”

Nkosi told the commission he could not recall what he meant when he sent the message.

“I can’t remember,” he said.

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Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson challenged Nkosi’s claim of memory loss, suggesting he must have had some understanding of the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death.

“I can’t accept that answer. I think you do know at least from second hand reports.

“I’m not suggesting that you had personal knowledge, but reports have you received in relation to what DJ Sumbody did wrong that got him murdered?” Chaskalson asked.

‘DJ Sumbody may still be alive’

Nkosi refused to speculate on the motive behind the killing.

Chaskalson then put it to him that the message implied Sefoka’s death could have been prevented.

“You were not suggesting that if Mr Lekukela had called DJ Sumbody to order, had told him to stop doing what he was doing, DJ Sumbody may still be alive. Isn’t that what your message is saying?”

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Nkosi rejected that suggestion.

“I will not appreciate [it] when you associate me with knowing what happened with DJ Sumbody or what might be the cause based on what I wrote here.”

Further questioning established that Lekukela and Sefoka were friends, prompting Chaskalson to ask: “Why would you say to the friend of a man that has just been murdered, why didn’t you call him to order?”

Watch Madlanga commission of inquiry below:

Madlanga accuses Nkosi of dishonesty

Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga intervened, accusing Nkosi of being evasive.

“You are lying. The problem is that you are lying to us,” Madlanga said.

Nkosi denied misleading the commission.

“I would not know what exactly we were talking about on that day or what led me to say these words.”

He requested time to consult Lekukela to clarify the exchange during lunch break.

Madlanga, however, argued that such a serious incident would be memorable.

“This is something out of the ordinary, so to speak.”

Nkosi maintained that the passage of time had affected his recollection since the murder occurred more than three years ago.

“I’m not a liar,” the police sergeant insisted.

After proceedings were adjourned, Nkosi told the commission he had spoken to Lekukela.

He claimed Lekukela indicated the discussion related to whether Sefoka could have been warned about “not interfering with people’s girlfriends”.

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