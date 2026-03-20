Zuma to visit Malema family home in Limpopo to pay respects

EFF leader Julius Malema's aunt, Martha Motlanalo Malema, passed away this week in Polokwane.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader and former president Jacob Zuma will visit EFF leader Julius Malema’s family home in a show of support and pay his respects following the passing of Malema’s aunt.

Zuma will be accompanied by party officials, members of the presidential task team and an MP of the MK party during the visit on Friday.

Malema’s aunt

Malema’s aunt, Mme Martha Motlanalo Malema, passed away this week in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The EFF said Martha was the embodiment of the love they have come to collectively experience from the Malema family.

“She was characterised by a deep sense of love not only for her family, but also for those in her community. Her love for her community is best expressed by her undying commitment to the EFF, of which she had been a staunch member in good standing since its formation in 2013.

“She played an important role in the growth and strength of the organisation in Ward 13, Seshego, a ward that is today led by an EFF councillor,” the party said.

The EFF extended its deepest condolences to the Malema family.

Nicholas “Fink” Haysom,

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, human rights lawyer and former Chief Legal Advisor to Nelson Mandela and United Nations (UN).

Haysom died on Wednesday, 18 March, in New York at the age of 73.

Fink was a distinguished human rights lawyer and anti-apartheid activist who, alongside many others, bore the cost of the struggle.

Ramaphosa saddened

He was also a mediator and advisor in the Sudan Peace Process and served the UN in different roles, including as Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan, Somalia, and South Sudan. He also headed the UN Mission in Iraq.

Ramaphosa said he was saddened by Haysom’s passing.

“Today we mourn a distinguished diplomat and a pioneer of our democratic administration whose commitment to justice and peace made our country, our continent, and the world a better place.

“As we commemorate Human Rights Month, we pay tribute for Fink for his dedication to human rights and the dignity of all people in all the parts of the world where his guidance was deeply respected and sought-after,” Ramaphosa said.

Tributes also poured in for Haysom from UN Secretary General António Guterres and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.