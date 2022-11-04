PHOTO: Meiringspoort closed after flash foods, water quality affected

Cheryl Kahla

Meiringspoort had to be closed on Friday morning after several trucks were stuck in mud following severe thunderstorms and flash floods on Thursday evening.

Meiringspoort floods

The Oudtshoorn Municipality confirmed that Meiringspoort had been closed due to strong river currents.

The Pass had been opened shortly before 12pm on Friday.

Clean-up operations underway

Gerhard Otto from the Garden Route District Municipality Disaster Management said teams will clean the road today.

The municipality urges residents to proceed with caution as clean-up operations are still underway, on both sides of the pass leading from Klaarstroom and De Rust.

“Please drive safely and take caution for the clean-up crew and machines on the road”, a municipal spokesperson said on Friday.

Any other flooding incidents in the region should be reported to the Garden Route District Municipality Disaster Management Call Centre on 044 805 5071.

Residents may also call 044 203 7800; 044 203 7801; 063 651 4675; or 063 651 4676 (no WhatsApp messages or Please Call Me’s.)

Photo: Oudtshoorn Municipality

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an alert – in effect from 12pm today until midnight.

Weather alert, 4 November 2022

The alert warns of the high probability of severe thunderstorms developing over the southern high ground of Namakwa in the Northern Cape.

Other regions affected include the western and central parts of the Western Cape.

SAWS said: “These thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours (approximately 20 to 30 mm per hour) within a short period of time”.

Downpours, strong winds, floods

“Strong and gusty winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour are also expected with these thunderstorms”.

The weather service warns that flash flooding may hamper transportation, especially on dirt roads.

In addition, disruption of essential services should be expected due to strong winds, lightning and “possible large amounts of small hail”.

Water quality affected

The Oudtshoorn Municipality also warned that drinking water in De Rust and Blomnek “may be slightly turbid” after the severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening.

“The increase of turbidity does not pose any direct danger but can affect the effectiveness of the chlorination”, the municipality said.

“The dose at which chlorination is conducted is currently being adjusted to allow for this”.

Residents in De Rust and Blomnek should therefore boil their drinking water until the water quality returns to normal.

