Laingsburg floods: Streets under water, officers deployed [WATCH]

Cheryl Kahla

Residents are urged to avoid flooded areas in Laingsburg, Western Cape, particularly the roads leading toward Dwyka bridge.

A video clip of the flooded roads was shared by MEC Daylin Mitchell, who said provincial traffic officers had been deployed to the N1.

Weather update: Laingsburg floods

Watch: Dwyka bridge region flooded

Reports of heavy rain in and around Laingsburg and flooding towards Dwyka bridge. Provincial Traffic officers deployed on the N1. Please drive carefully. @WCGovTPW @TrafficSA #flooding #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/UJW01WzlSX— MEC Daylin Mitchell (@mec_mitchell) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued yellow level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms over the Northern, Western and Easter Cape.

Alerts were also issued for as the North West, Free State, Gauteng, the northern regions of KwaZulu-Natal and the western Bushveld.

Watch: Streets underwater

About 75km to Laingsburg both directions pic.twitter.com/l2x6xVKiDo— SA 911 Breaking (@JustdoitZee) November 3, 2022

Severe thunderstorms are also expected across large parts of Gauteng on Friday.

The Saws warns that these storms “may produce heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning”.

For the latest weather updates, click here.

Disruptive weather persists

ASKMeteo, a company that creates weather data visualisations said: “Significant precipitation is expected over some regions of Africa over the next 24 hours”.

The SAWS said earlier this week disruptive weather conditions and heavy downpours would persist across South Africa until Saturday.

Road safety

Avoid braking suddenly as your vehicle may skid on wet roads, and beware of oil patches – it’s extra slippery when mixed with water.

Also, remember:

Be aware of your blind spots

Wait a few seconds when it starts to rain before using the wipers as dry wipers may smudge the windshield.

Ensure wiper blades are replaced when worn down.

Change to a lower gear when going around a bend.

Also, take caution when driving in strong winds. If the gust “gets under” a car, it may result in difficulty handling your vehicle or braking properly.

Gallery: Floods in South Africa

Meanwhile, South Africans shared clips of flooded streets and schools. View our favourite picks here:

Watch: Laingsburg floods

At the time of publishing, the N1 between Touws River and Laingsburg had been reopened to traffice, Mitchell said.

Heavy rainfall in Kroonstad

Die Trio Primêre skool in Kroonstad se binnehof oorspoel na die stortreen vroeer. ????Tanya Bester pic.twitter.com/RqiVtmO76p— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) November 3, 2022

Heavy rain in Welkom

Rainfall in Bothaville

Heerlike reen wat uitsak oor Bothaville. VS. Die boere juig. ????Heleen Kukkuk pic.twitter.com/9y03umboUC— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) November 1, 2022

Vaal River