Laingsburg floods: Streets under water, officers deployed [WATCH]

Residents are urged to avoid flooded areas in Laingsburg, Western Cape, particularly the roads leading toward Dwyka bridge.
A video clip of the flooded roads was shared by MEC Daylin Mitchell, who said provincial traffic officers had been deployed to the N1.
Weather update: Laingsburg floods
Watch: Dwyka bridge region flooded
Reports of heavy rain in and around Laingsburg and flooding towards Dwyka bridge. Provincial Traffic officers deployed on the N1.
Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued yellow level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms over the Northern, Western and Easter Cape.
Alerts were also issued for as the North West, Free State, Gauteng, the northern regions of KwaZulu-Natal and the western Bushveld.
Watch: Streets underwater
About 75km to Laingsburg both directions
Severe thunderstorms are also expected across large parts of Gauteng on Friday.
The Saws warns that these storms “may produce heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning”.
Disruptive weather persists
ASKMeteo, a company that creates weather data visualisations said: “Significant precipitation is expected over some regions of Africa over the next 24 hours”.
The SAWS said earlier this week disruptive weather conditions and heavy downpours would persist across South Africa until Saturday.
Road safety
Avoid braking suddenly as your vehicle may skid on wet roads, and beware of oil patches – it’s extra slippery when mixed with water.
Also, remember:
- Be aware of your blind spots
- Wait a few seconds when it starts to rain before using the wipers as dry wipers may smudge the windshield.
- Ensure wiper blades are replaced when worn down.
- Change to a lower gear when going around a bend.
Also, take caution when driving in strong winds. If the gust “gets under” a car, it may result in difficulty handling your vehicle or braking properly.
Gallery: Floods in South Africa
Meanwhile, South Africans shared clips of flooded streets and schools. View our favourite picks here:
Watch: Laingsburg floods
Laingsburg had some good rain this afternoon. Please drive carefully.
At the time of publishing, the N1 between Touws River and Laingsburg had been reopened to traffice, Mitchell said.
Heavy rainfall in Kroonstad
Die Trio Primêre skool in Kroonstad se binnehof oorspoel na die stortreen vroeer.
Heavy rain in Welkom
Vinnige buitjie #reën, 20mm 06h30 tot 07h10 #Welkom. 3/11/22
Vinnige buitjie #reën, 20mm 06h30 tot 07h10 #Welkom. 3/11/22
Rainfall in Bothaville
Heerlike reen wat uitsak oor Bothaville. VS. Die boere juig.
Vaal River
Vaal ???? rivier by 'Parys' "nogals mooi"
Vaal rivier by 'Parys' "nogals mooi" 2 Nov 2022