Monday’s weather: Here’s what to expect across South Africa

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 6 July 2026.

Frost, fog and generally fine conditions are forecast across much of South Africa on Monday, 6 July, while extremely high fire danger is expected in parts of the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what the weather will be like tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 6 July 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Monday.

However, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper and !Kheis local municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 6 July:

Gauteng:

Frost is expected in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool weather, becoming warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches are expected over the central parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the northeastern parts. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

North West:

Morning frost is expected in the extreme south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Expect morning frost patches in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning frost is expected over the central and southern interior, with morning fog patches in the west. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, becoming warm in places.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected in the west; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but light to moderate easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool weather, but cold north of the escarpment, where morning frost is likely in places.

The wind along the coast will be light northwesterly, becoming variable in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches are expected in the northeast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold in the extreme southwest.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High