Sunday’s weather: Frosty start with fine skies across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 July 2026.

South Africans can expect a cold and mostly dry winter’s day on Sunday, 5 July, with widespread morning frost and fog in some areas before fine conditions prevail across the country.

Here is what the weather is expected to be tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 5 July 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings or advisories for Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 5 July:

Gauteng:

Morning frost is expected in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning frost over the Highveld and along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog and frost are expected over the central and western parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Morning frost is expected in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Expect morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning frost is expected in places in the east. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in the extreme southeast.

Western Cape:

Morning frost is expected over the northeastern interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southeasterly along the west coast; otherwise, moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming light and variable along the south coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light northerly to northwesterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool conditions, but it will be cold north of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and cool, but cold in the southwest. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, but light south-westerly north of Richards Bay, becoming light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.