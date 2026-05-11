No school for the Western Cape on Tuesday

Severe weather conditions have forced the Western Cape department to close all schools.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has ordered the immediate closure of all schools across the province for Tuesday, 12 May, as a second massive cold front threatens to bring life-threatening flooding to the region.

The decision comes after urgent consultations with disaster management officials and the South African Weather Service.

Authorities warn that the incoming “frontal system” will trigger intense rainfall and flooding beginning this afternoon and continuing well into Tuesday.

“In the interests of learner and educator safety… the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has taken the decision to close all schools in the province tomorrow, 12 May 2026,” the department stated.

Transport suspended

The closure extends beyond the classroom, as the department confirmed that all learner transport services throughout the province are suspended for the duration of the storm.

While the mandate applies to public schools, the WCED has strongly recommended that Early Childhood Development centres follow suit to ensure child safety.

The department also instructed principals to notify parents and transport providers immediately.

Reopening on Wednesday

Despite the expected disruption, the department aims for a swift return to normalcy, noting that “all schools are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

Monitoring Storm Damage

The department is requesting schools to report any storm-related infrastructure damage via the Centralised Educational Management Information System (CEMIS).

This data will allow the provincial government to coordinate rapid interventions and repairs once the weather clears.

The move follows a series of high-impact weather events that have already left several roads flooded and infrastructure strained across the Cape and surrounding districts.