Checkers Sixty60 suspended in Western Cape and parts of Eastern Cape

The delivery service has been suspended for the safety of drivers.

Checkers Sixty60 has been suspended in the Western Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday due to severe weather.

Residents’ lives in these provinces were disrupted on Monday by storms and strong winds, prompting the retailer to suspend its delivery service for the safety of its drivers.

Checkers is not the only one that has taken this precaution. The weather conditions have caused delays at Cape Town International Airport and George.

No food at your door

“In the interest of driver safety, Sixty60 deliveries were suspended today across the Western Cape,” the Shoprite group told The Citizen.

The Western Cape is not the only province experiencing severe weather; delivery services have also been suspended in parts of the Eastern Cape.

The included areas are Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, George, Mossel Bay, Oudtshoorn and Beaufort West.

Checkers to monitor situation

The group did not say for how long Checkers Sixty60 will be unavailable in these towns.

“We will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the week and may make further adjustments where necessary,” Shoprite said.

It is unclear whether other delivery services have taken the same precautions in these areas.

Flights grounded

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said weather conditions in the Western Cape have caused havoc with flight schedules at Cape Town International Airport and George Airport.

This is as it warns that flights may be delayed, diverted, or cancelled on Monday.

The airport company advises travelers to utilise the Acsa mobile app or contact their airlines directly to track their specific flight status.

Both airports remain open and operational.