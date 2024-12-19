Relief from heat, but SA Weather warns of severe thunderstorms

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services teams are on standby for any eventuality.

After a scorching start to the week with persistently high temperatures in several areas, residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms and inclement weather.

Hot weather scorched several parts of the country, the mercury soaring to over 30°C as people stayed out of the sun and drank copious amounts of water to stay hydrated.

Weather warning

However, now it’s time to take out the umbrellas with the South African Weather Services (Saws) issuing a warning for adverse weather conditions and severe thunderstorms.

“Yellow Level 4 Warning: Disruptive Rain leading to flooding of the roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure and displacement of affected communities, is expected in Gauteng, central and western parts of Limpopo, the escarpment and Highveld of Mpumalanga, eastern parts of Free State as well as KwaZulu-Natal (except for the extreme southern and eastern parts of the Province).”

It also warned of fire dangers in a few areas.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape.”

ALSO READ: Festive shakes: Earth tremor hits most parts of Joburg

Emergency services

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said their teams are on standby for any eventuality.

“Our motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, extend the following distance, and try and avoid crossing areas which might be flooded. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to avoid crossing rivers and streams while conducting their daily activities.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, together with our specialised unit which responds to related emergencies, we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur,” said Mulaudzi.

Gauteng

Warm in places in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Mpumalanga

Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers, except for the Lowveld where it will be warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

North West

The North West will experience cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the western parts where it will be partly cloudy.

Free State

Residents can anticipate cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape

Fine and cool to warm in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh south to south-easterly, but strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape

Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over Worcester and Prins Albert. It will be cool along the south-western and southern coasts, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly but light and variable along the west coast in the morning.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Warm in places in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but isolated thundershowers in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the south by late afternoon.

ALSO READ: Relief from heatwave, but SA Weather warns of severe thunderstorms