Weather: Disruptive rain with flooding risk in KwaZulu-Natal and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain and flood risks in KwaZulu-Natal and extreme fire danger conditions in Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for 17 – 18 December 2024.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern areas, but will be widespread over KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, with severe thunderstorms over the eastern Provinces.#saws pic.twitter.com/eGhtZwA9Ls — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

Weather warnings, 17 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements; damage to infrastructure and displacement of affected communities is expected along the south coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding, and damage to infrastructure is expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal except in the northeast.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

ALSO READ: Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in six provinces

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 17 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/U4orOjPe6w — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the eastern Lowveld where it will be very hot.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/hUTlcVJh4A — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme east.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/0vxK77kgqf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/O72U6sAE36 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north and east in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. It will be cool to warm in the west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/st8Xa5QtDd — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot weather but cool along the southwestern and southern coast, where it will be partly cloudy.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/PZiwfcJmoX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and warm conditions but cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain but partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/L2PhpuJefI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 17, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the central interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers.