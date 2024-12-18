Weather: Possible flooding in several provinces and high fire danger in Northern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 19 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain leading to flooding in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal and extremely high fire danger conditions in Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

📷Weather & severe weather alerts for 19 December 2024.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern areas, but will be widespread over the east central with severe thunderstorms over the eastern and central provinces.#saws pic.twitter.com/WAPnxwxPje — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2024

Weather warnings, 19 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an yellow level 5 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements; damage to infrastructure; and displacement of affected communities is expected in Gauteng, central and western parts of Limpopo, the escarpment and highveld of Mpumalanga, and eastern parts of Free State as well as KwaZulu-Natal, except in the extreme southern and eastern parts.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

ALSO READ: Cooler weather expected after Gauteng storms cause flooding

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 18 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld where it will be warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/gfwLVyYxN7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/XZkBzqbJeg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2024

North-West province:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the western parts where it will be partly cloudy.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/VbpQuxd81m — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm in the south-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/sAx2z15aWn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the east at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over Worcester and Prins Albert. It will be cool along the southwestern and southern coast, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/UftlTobZUT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be warm in places in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but isolated thundershowers in the north-west.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/Y33ZUyjPHI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 18, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to warm weather with widespread showers and thundershowers.