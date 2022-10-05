SA Weather: Heatwave to persist until Friday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in Limpopo, North West, Free State, Northern Cape as well as Eastern Cape.

The weather service has also forecasted a heat wave with persistently high temperatures over Gauteng, in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and Free State until Friday.

Hot and humid weather leading to extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and in the Lowveld of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and hot.

Limpopo: Fine and hot.

North West: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be windy in the west.

Free State: Fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches over the south-western interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north and north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy, with light rain in the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm in the Central Karoo. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm. Isolated showers and rain can be expected along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with mist south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and warm. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

ALSO READ: Heatwave to hit Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Free State