SA weather: Heatwave expected until Friday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions over the North West, Free State, Northern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo as well as Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The weather service has also forecasted a heatwave with persistently high temperatures in Gauteng, the Highveld of Mpumalanga, the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, central and eastern parts of the North West and extreme northern parts of the Free State until and including Friday.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot.

Limpopo: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot.

North West: Fine, windy and hot to very hot.

Free State: Partly cloudy, windy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog over the extreme western parts, otherwise fine and hot, but warm in the south. It will be windy in the east.

Western Cape: Fine in the north at first otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and hot. The wind along the coast will be light easterly at first, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy with fog patches in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly south of East London in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over in the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and hot in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.

