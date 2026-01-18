SA Weather warns of more disruptive rain for Limpopo, leading to flooding

Persistent heavy rains have caused severe floods, which have damaged homes and infrastructure in Limpopo.

With Limpopo and Mpumalanga declared national disaster areas, residents have been warned to brace for disruptive rain that could cause widespread flooding and damage, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said.

While Saws has forecast adverse weather conditions for Mpumalanga, the weather bureau warned of damaging coastal winds in the Western Cape.

Floods

Persistent heavy rains have caused severe floods, which have damaged homes and infrastructure in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Saws issued more impact-based warnings for Monday, 19 January 2026.

Yellow Level 2 Warning

Disruptive Rain with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, major roads affected but can be used, increased travel times over the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo.

Yellow Level 2 Warning

Severe Thunderstorms with localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, and localised damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds over the south-western parts of Limpopo.

Yellow Level 1 Warning

Damaging Coastal Winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay and Cape Columbine on Monday morning, spreading to Cape Point from the afternoon.

Fire

Saws also warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Gauteng

Gauteng’s weather is expected to be cloudy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga

Partly cloudy over the Highveld at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme north-west.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in extreme south-east.

North West

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts, but scattered in the extreme east, where it will be cloudy.

Free State

Residents can anticipate morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-west.

Northern Cape

Fine and warm to hot, but cool over Richtersveld Municipality. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape

Residents can anticipate partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the northern parts of the West Coast district. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy, becoming fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The weather in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with light rain along the wild coast and adjacent interior, but with isolated thunderstorms in the north east interior.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, turning southerly to south-easterly along the northern coastline.

KwaZulu-Natal

KZN will see cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but strong north of Richards Bay.

