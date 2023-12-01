Scorched SA: Heatwave peaks at 46.7oC, breaking November records

The recent heatwave in South Africa's interior has set new benchmarks, with temperatures soaring above 40oC.

Parts of the Northern Cape region such as Prieska, Kimberly, Augrabies Falls, Upington and Taung measured maximum temperatures exceeding 41oC and higher.

Hot conditions reached peak in NC, NW and FS

South African Weather Service senior scientist Musa Mkhwanazi said the hot conditions reached their peak in the Northern Cape, extending to the North West and the Free State.

“On 19 November, the northeastern parts of the country experienced extremely hot conditions due to a surface high-pressure system that was assisted by convergence aloft.”

Mkhwanazi said the water service monitored the situation and extended the heat wave advisory to 28 November.

“November records were broken in both the maximum and minimum temperature measurements,” he said.

“The Automatic Weather Station at Augrabies Falls recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.7oC, breaking its previous record of 46.2oC recorded on 28 November 2019. The highest maximum temperature record for Augrabies Falls remains at 48.6oC, measured on 5 January 2016, and the 46.7oC is the new record for November,” he said.

El Nino effect might still manifest

Mkhwanazi said the El Nino effect might still manifest its influence in the next few months and change the outlook of the rainfall forecast for mid-and late summer.

“Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be mostly above-normal countrywide for the forecast period,” he said.

