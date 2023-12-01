Weather update: Heatwave expected Saturday until Tuesday with risk of fires

Here's what to expect on Saturday.

After SA saw record high temperatures in November, the start of December will not be much different as heatwave conditions are expected in the North West Province and Gauteng on Saturday, and moving into the Free State on Sunday, lasting until Tuesday 5 December.

The SA Weather Service has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western and central parts of both Free State and North West provinces.

“Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures over and above the average maximum are expected over the eastern parts of the North-West Province and Gauteng, spreading to the central and northern parts of Free State on Sunday, persisting until Tuesday,” the service stated in its forecast.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and hot, but very hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and hot.

North West Province:

Fine and hot to very hot.

Free State:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy in the morning with very isolated thunderstorms over the interior early morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm, but hot to very hot in places , while clearing from the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly, but strong from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast with morning light rain over the extreme south-western parts, spreading to the south coast by the afternoon.

It will become partly cloudy from the north, while clearing over the north-western parts by the evening. The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Table Bay early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh west to south-westerly, while becoming south to south-easterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool along the coast, but warm to hot over the interior. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are likely over parts of the interior, with a small chance of light rain along the coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon thunderstorms over the interior, reaching the coast in places. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm but hot in the north becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate southerly to southwesterly in the south from the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme