Severe thunderstorms in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms which will result in flooding and damages to property over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The warning was issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Friday’s weather forecast

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: Eastern Cape: Friday, 21 October 2022

Gauteng: Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

North West: Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers

Northern Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise warm but very hot in the north. It will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm with afternoon showers and thundershowers and rain along the south coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and warm but cool in places in the west. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

