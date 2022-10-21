Thunderstorms and disruptive rain in Mpumalanga on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for thunderstorms with disruptive rain which will lead to flooding of roads in informal and formal settlements of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

According to SAW, this will cause disruptions to traffic flow, and possible damages to roads and bridges with difficult driving conditions.

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from late afternoon into the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Cloudy in the north-west at first with mist, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy with expected isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

Western Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Mist is expected along the northern parts of the west coast at first. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread showers can be expected along the Wild Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east where it will be warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

