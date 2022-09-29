Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours expected in the Eastern Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and strong damaging winds in parts of the Eastern Cape.

According to the weather service, residents can expect flash floods and damage to property.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and hot.

North West: Fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State: Fine in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cool, later becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern and south-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy cool but warm in places in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cool along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise

partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly in the morning otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but cool along the

coast and adjacent interior. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the southern half.

