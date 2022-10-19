Thursday weather: Isolated showers and thundershowers across SA

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions over the Dawid Kruiper, Kareeberg and Ubuntu local municipalities of the Northern Cape.

The weather forecaster has also forecasted isolated showers and thundershowers across the country on Thursday.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west and southern interior.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast in the morning with fog patches where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and hot over the north-eastern interior in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy to fine in the west during the afternoon. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north. It will become cloudy along the coast and southern interior in the evening with light coastal rain. The wind along the coast will be fresh.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

