Snow alert: Widespread snowfall expected this weekend in four provinces

Heavy snowfall is indicated from late Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday. Here is your latest snow update.

Brace for a chilly weekend as snow is predicted for parts of the country. Picture: iStock

With a second cold front already turning up the country’s chill factor, light to heavy snowfall is forecasted in four South African provinces, as well as in Lesotho, over the weekend.

The latest weather alert of widespread snowfall from late on Friday and through the weekend into early next week comes as a dusting of snow is still visible on some of the Western Cape high-peaks and in parts of the Eastern Cape.

The heaviest snowfall is currently indicated for late Saturday and overnight into Sunday, with lighter snowfall possible on Sunday and Monday.

‘Significant snow’ on mountain peaks

According to Vox Weather, “significant snow” of up to 10cm is expected to fall over the mountain peaks in the Western Cape, the Northern Cape and in Sutherland.

A light dusting is also possible over the Hottentots Holland Mountains and Boland Mountains in the Western Cape.

Here is where snow is expected in the Western Cape

Snow Report forecasts high-level snow on high-level mountain peaks in the Western Cape already on Friday, and up to 25cm of fresh snow looks set to fall on the highest of the Western Cape mountains on Saturday. More snow is also possible on Sunday.

This includes the peaks and high mountain passes around:

Somerset West;

Stellenbosch;

Paarl;

Wellington;

Tulbagh;

Franschhoek;

Rawsonville;

Worcester;

De Doorns;

Villiersdorp;

Grabouw;

Greyton;

Genadendal;

Robertson;

Montagu;

Cederberg; and

Koue Bokkeveld.

Low-level snowfall

Low-level snowfall is mainly indicated for Saturday afternoon and overnight.

There is a chance of snow falling on the Bo-Swaarmoed Road near Matroosberg Reserve, the Theronsberg Pass (R46), the N1 between De Doorns and Touws River and the Rooihoogte Pass (R318) on Saturday and overnight into Sunday.

Beaufort West, Murraysburg, Swellendam and the Swartberg range from Ladismith and towards the east past De Rust are currently in the snow zone.

The Swartberg Pass between Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert may get some snow on Saturday evening.

Northern Cape

Sutherland and the southern part of the Northern Cape look like they will get some snowfall this weekend.

Into Sunday morning, snow will spread to the Great Karoo (around Fraserburg, Loxton, Murraysburg, Richmond, Calvinia and Carnavon).

Eastern Cape

Parts of the Eastern Cape are again on the radar for light snow on the weekend, as are the southern mountain ranges near Willowmore, and Storms River.

A light dusting of ground snow is possible on Sunday morning in some Eastern Cape towns, such as:

Graaff-Reinet;

Nieu-Bethesda;

Middelburg;

Cradock;

Somerset East;

Hogsback;

Komani;

Molteno;

Dordrecht;

Barkly East;

Rhodes.

Snow is also forecasted to fall on the high passes near Tiffindell.

Free State

A small corner of the Free State is currently on the radar for the possibility of very light snowfall over the weekend. Take a look at the map below: