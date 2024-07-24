Morning fog and rain expected in some regions tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

While most of the country will be fine and cool to warm, seven provinces should expect fog and two should expect rain on Thursday.

Weather warnings, Thursday 25 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings for tomorrow.

Tomorrow we can expect some morning fog along the coastal regions and lowveld with isolated showers along places in the south and east coast. The rest of the country can expect fine and cool to warm conditions☀️☀️#saws#WeatherForecast pic.twitter.com/qS3ViF7NFR July 24, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories for tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 25 July

Gauteng:

Fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the southern and the eastern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches over the western and the southern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog over most parts, except the south eastern coast, otherwise fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy along the west and south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly along the west coast, becoming light to moderate northerly from the evening, otherwise moderate to fresh north to north-westerly along the south west coast but moderate to fresh northeasterly to easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cold to cool, with morning frost and fog in places, but partly cloudy along the coast in the morning with isolated showers.

The wind along the coast will be Light and variable in places in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cold to cool, with morning fog and frost but it will be partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming northeasterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in places in the west.

Isolated showers and rain are expected along the north coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.