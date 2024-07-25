Calm Friday with isolated rain before severe weekend weather

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 26 July 2024.

The weather service has not issued any weather alerts for Friday, but expect isolated to scattered rain and showers over the south-western part of the country, and brace for a significant cold front with heavy downpours, snowfalls, very cold conditions, and strong coastal and interior winds in the Western, Northern, and Eastern Capes from Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

⛅️Weather and severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 25 – 26 July 2024.

Isolated to scattered rain and showers are expected over the south-western parts on Friday. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/KWvzu41dX3 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 25, 2024

Weather warnings, 26 July

Advisories

The weather services have warned that a significant cold front is expected to affect the Western, Northern, and Eastern Capes from Saturday into Sunday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised about the expected intermittent heavy downpours, snowfalls, very cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds, as well as very rough seas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 26 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate morning fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the highveld and escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy at first.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected but very cold in the south, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated to scattered rain and showers over the western parts from the morning into the late afternoon, when it will be windy.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool. It will become cloudy in the south in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cold with morning frost in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy in the evening with fog in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.