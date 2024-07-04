Christmas in July on Table Mountain? Cold fronts to bring snow in four provinces

Table Mountain in Cape Town will be in the 'snow zone' as widespread snowfall is expected in the country this weekend. Here's your snow map.

The last time Table Mountain was covered in snow was in August 2020. Pictures: Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

A cluster of cold fronts sweeping across South Africa from Thursday, 4 July are set to bring snow and a chilly drop in temperatures in four provinces this weekend.

The freezing weather comes as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning advisory of very cold weather conditions expected into Sunday, 7 July,

VoxWeather forecaster, Annette Botha said the first strong cold front will arrive on Thursday night, with an even stronger second front making landfall on Sunday.

The Western Cape is likely to see significant low-level snowfall on the weekend from Saturday, 6 July through to Sunday.

Snow on Table Mountain…

A light dusting of snow is possible on Table Mountain on Sunday evening. The last time it snowed on Table Mountain was back in August 2020.

Good news for snow chasers is that 20cm of snow is expected to fall into next week in the Matroosberg Nature Reserve at reception level, making it accessible by ordinary vehicles.

Ground snow is also a possibility in the Cederberg region on Monday.

❄️LATEST #SNOW FORECAST | 3 – 8 July 2024 ❄️



Freezing levels are expected to significantly drop from this Wed(3 July) as a series of cold fronts move over SA



This is an advance forecast. The model run is still more than 4 days ahead so the forecast could change#VoxWeather pic.twitter.com/qKaRMuaDyQ July 3, 2024

Eastern Cape

According to Voxweather, snowfall is possible on Sunday into early Monday, 8 July around the escarpment, over high-lying areas and towns in the Eastern Cape, including Graaff-Reinet, Cradock, Middelburg, Barkly East, Hogsback, Rhodes, Maclear, Nieu-Bethesda and Molteno.

Northern Cape

Sutherland and the Northern Cape (Nuweveld and Roggeveld Mountains are also on the radar for some snow showers.

Light snow is also possible on Monday in Griekwastad,

KwaZulu-Natal

Expect significant snowfall over the southern Drakensberg.

Free State

Very light snow on Sunday and Monday morning in the southern parts of the Free State province, Ficksburg, Clarens, Bethlehem, Reitz, Fauresmith, Reddersburg and even Bloemfontein.

Heavy rain pounding Cape Town

About 170 people in Vygieskraal have already lost their homes while several others were affected as heavy downpours lashed Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Sonica Lategan, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, said flooding was also reported at a block of flats in Tableview and another in Sea Point.

