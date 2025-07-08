Weather alert: Strong coastal winds in KZN and possible rainfall in WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 9 July 2025.

Damaging winds are expected along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal while extremely high fire danger conditions are forecast over parts of the Northern Cape. Most provinces can expect fine, cold to cool weather, with some wind and isolated rain in parts of the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 08 – 09 July 2025.

Isolated showers are expected over the north eastern parts of the country today, but along the south west coast tomorrow. Damaging winds are possible along the east coast of KZN for tomorrow, 09 July 2025.#saws pic.twitter.com/ARJs1vtC5f — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 9 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to localised difficulty in navigation of small vessels and disruption of small harbours and ports along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, between Kosi Bay and Richards Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kareeberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

ALSO READ: Cogta warns municipalities against wasting R1.2 billion disaster relief

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 9 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng fine and cold to cool conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cold to cool weather.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cold to cool.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east at first, otherwise conditions will be fine and cold to cool.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cold to cool weather, with windy conditions in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy and cold to cool, but warm along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool conditions, but partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cold weather over the high-lying areas, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.