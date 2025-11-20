Storms for some, sunshine for others: Gauteng’s weekend weather forecast

Gauteng will experience “partly cloudy and warm to cool” conditions on both Saturday and Sunday

Gauteng residents can expect a mix of warmth, clouds and isolated thunderstorms this weekend, according to a detailed forecast issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the province will experience “partly cloudy and warm to cool” conditions on both Saturday and Sunday, with “isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected from the afternoon” on Saturday.

The unsettled conditions will mainly affect Pretoria and Johannesburg during the mid-afternoon period, before clearing in the evening.

Pretoria: Hot Saturday, clear Sunday

Pretoria will begin Saturday on a humid note, with 70% humidity at 2am and cloudy skies.

Conditions will shift to partly cloudy by the morning, before showers and thundershowers develop in the afternoon.

Winds will vary from easterly to north-easterly earlier in the day to a north-westerly breeze at 2pm.

Temperatures will climb sharply, peaking at 32°C on Saturday. Saws forecasts a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 32°C, with 3mm of rain expected and a 30% chance of precipitation.

Humidity will drop to 25% at 2pm before rising slightly again in the evening.

On Sunday, Pretoria will wake to clear skies at 2am with 60% humidity.

Slight rain is expected later, accompanied by a northerly wind. The day will be hot, reaching 33°C, with no meaningful rainfall expected. Saws notes a 0% rain probability for the day.

Johannesburg: Afternoon thundershowers on Saturday

Johannesburg will mirror Pretoria’s pattern on Saturday, starting cloudy at 2am before becoming partly cloudy in the morning.

Showers and thundershowers are forecast for the afternoon as winds shift from northerly to north-westerly.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 16°C to a maximum of 29°C, with 3mm of rain and a 30% chance of showers.

By Sunday, Johannesburg residents can expect a mostly dry day. Saws forecasts “clear skies” for the morning and partly cloudy conditions by 8pm. Temperatures will rise slightly, reaching a high of 30°C, with 0% rain probability.

