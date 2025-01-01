Thunderstorms and hot weather expected on Thursday
Here's the latest weather forecast for your region.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of thunderstorms in some parts of South Africa as well as a heatwave and possible fires in other parts for Thursday, 2 January 2025.
Weather warnings for Thursday, 2 January
Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and parts of Limpopo.
It also said disruptive rain could be expected across Gauteng and parts of the North West.
In addition, it cautioned that fires could be seen over large areas of the Northern Cape, and some parts of the Free State and Eastern Cape. The heatwave currently being experienced in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape is also expected to continue until Saturday.
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 2 January:
Gauteng:
Warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.
Mpumalanga:
Cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east. Hot weather is expected in the Lowveld.
Limpopo:
Cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.
North West:
Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.
Free State:
Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east but scattered over the extreme east.
Northern Cape:
Fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast.
Western Cape:
Partly cloudy in the southern parts of the Overberg District with a chance of light morning rain, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool over parts of Cape Town as well as the southern parts of the Garden Route.
Eastern Cape (western half):
Partly cloudy and warm to hot but cloudy with a chance of light rain in the extreme southeast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly in the afternoon.
Eastern Cape (eastern half):
Cloudy south of the escarpment with a chance of light rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the north with isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the south at first, otherwise moderate easterly.
KZN:
Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.
