Warm weather expected in most provinces on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 22 September 2025.

Most parts of the country are expected to be warm on Monday, while coastal parts are warned of winds and waves.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the damaging Coastal winds and waves can be expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port St Johns in the Western Cape.

The winds and waves may result in localised difficulty in navigating small vessels, with a risk of some vessels taking on water and capsizing within a particular area.

Damaging winds in most provinces

Saws also issued a warning for damaging interior winds between Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

These winds may result in localised damage to temporary structures, localised disruption of small harbours/ports and localised traffic disruptions.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga, the extreme eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the southern parts of both Gauteng and Limpopo.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 22 September:

Gauteng:

Fine and warm, but hot in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and warm.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm, but hot in some northern areas.

North-West Province:

Fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, with wind and temperatures ranging from cool to warm, and isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the western and southern parts in the morning. It will become fine in the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and east. It will clear up by late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but warm in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

