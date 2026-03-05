Weather

Home » News

Watch out for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

5 March 2026

11:43 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The weather service advises residents to keep caution as thunderstorms loom.

Weather

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Thursday.

There will also be storm across Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“These storms may cause very heavy rain and frequent lightning in a short space of time,” The South African Weather Service said.

Residents advised to move with caution

The impact will also cause:

  • Damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock. 
  • Disruption to municipal and other essential services (Education, health, communication and power supply). 
  • Flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.
  • Vehicle accidents. Service disruption due to power surges/ disruptions.

The service said Friday’s weather shows cloudy conditions in the eastern parts of the country. Partly cloudy and warm to cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

“The South African Weather Services will continue to monitor weather conditions and issue severe weather warnings when the need arises,” it added.

ALSO READ: Will the thunder and storms be a thing again in Gauteng this weekend?

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Gauteng Limpopo South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Ramathuba faces R90 billion accountability moment
Personal Finance No peace for your bond: Will Middle East conflict force Reserve Bank to halt interest rate cuts?
Politics He warned the country – Mosiuoa Lekota’s close friend
News Here is when Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park will reopen
News Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News