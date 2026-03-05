Will the thunder and storms be a thing again in Gauteng this weekend?

The forecaster predicts rain and possible thunderstorms for both cities throughout much of Saturday before conditions improve on Sunday.

Residents in Gauteng can expect a wet start to the weekend, with showers and thundershowers forecast across parts of the province on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecaster predicts rain and possible thunderstorms for both Pretoria and Johannesburg throughout much of Saturday before conditions improve on Sunday.

Wet and stormy Saturday

In Pretoria, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers” from the early hours of Saturday through the evening.

The weather service indicates temperatures of 20°C at 2am and 8am, rising slightly to 22°C at 2pm before returning to 20°C by 8pm.

Humidity levels are expected to remain high throughout the day, ranging from 80% to 90%.

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 19°C and a maximum of 25°C, with about 15mm of rain expected and a 60% probability of rainfall.

Wind conditions in Pretoria are expected to remain light, shifting direction from north-east in the early hours to north during the afternoon and south-west in the evening, with speeds around 9.3km/h for most of the day.

Johannesburg is also expected to see unsettled weather on Saturday.

The forecast shows “showers and thundershowers” during the early morning and again in the evening, with partly cloudy conditions expected around 2pm.

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to start at 18°C at 2am, increasing to 19°C by 8am and peaking at 26°C at 2pm, before dropping to 22°C by 8pm.

The city’s minimum temperature is forecast at 17°C and the maximum at 27°C, with 15mm of rain expected and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Clearer conditions on Sunday

Conditions are expected to improve across Gauteng on Sunday, with no rainfall forecast.

In Pretoria, Saws predicts cloudy conditions in the morning and partly cloudy skies by evening. Temperatures are expected to reach a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 23°C, with no rain expected and a 0% probability of precipitation.

Similarly, Johannesburg will see cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy conditions later in the day.

Temperatures in the city are forecast to range between 15°C and 21°C, while the weather service again predicts no rainfall and a 0% chance of precipitation.

Saws notes that Sunday’s conditions will bring calmer weather after the stormy start to the weekend.

