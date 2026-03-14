South Africa braces for floods, heatwaves and fire danger on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a raft of severe weather alerts for Sunday, 15 March, ranging from flooding threats in the north-east to dangerous heat in the Cape provinces and elevated fire risk in the west.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

Heavy rainfall is set to bear down on parts of north-eastern South Africa on Sunday, with Saws issuing a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain.

The weather service warned that the conditions could lead to “localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying areas/bridges” over north-eastern Mpumalanga and Limpopo, except the extreme south-west.

Fire danger warnings

While the north-east contends with flooding, the opposite end of the country faces a different threat altogether.

Saws has cautioned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in the extreme west, compounding what is already shaping up to be a dangerously hot day for much of the Cape.

Advisories

The weather service said that “very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions” are expected over the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape and across the Western Cape, with the exception of the southern parts of the City of Cape Town, the Garden Route, and the Overberg District.

Saws further warned that a heat wave with “persistently high temperatures” is expected to grip the Eastern Cape, excluding the coast, across both 15 and 16 March.

Coastal residents are not spared either.

Saws warned that hot and humid weather will produce “extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the coast and adjacent interior between Port Alfred and Port Edward,” making for a particularly oppressive day along that stretch of coastline.

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Provincial weather breakdown

Gauteng

Gauteng residents can expect a cloudy and cool Sunday, with scattered showers and thundershowers, though the south of the province will see more isolated activity. It will be warm in the extreme north.

Saws rated the expected UVB sunburn index for the province as moderate, and residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches along the escarpment.

Saws said conditions will otherwise be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers expected to develop, remaining more isolated in the south-west of the province.

Limpopo

Limpopo can expect a cloudy, cool-to-warm day.

Saws forecast scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers across the province, with no significant break in cloud cover anticipated through the day.

North West

North West residents face cloudy and cool to warm conditions on Sunday.

Saws said isolated showers and thundershowers are on the cards, becoming more scattered in the north-east of the province.

Free State

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Saws forecast isolated showers and thundershowers for the province through the day.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers confined to the extreme east of the province.

Saws said the wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, easing to light and variable by the evening.

The weather service further noted that despite the heat advisory for the Namakwa district, it will be fine in the central parts of the province.

Western Cape

The Western Cape is in for an intense and dangerous day.

Saws described conditions as “partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot along the west coast,” while the south coast will offer some reprieve with warmer but more moderate temperatures.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the Central Karoo and the extreme eastern parts of the Garden Route from the afternoon.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, though Saws warned they will turn fresh along the south-west coast.

The weather service rated the expected UVB sunburn index for the Western Cape as very high, and residents are strongly urged to take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected during the day.

Saws said the wind along the coast in this half will be light to moderate easterly.

The eastern half can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated thundershowers confined to the extreme east.

Saws forecast light to moderate north-easterly winds along the eastern half’s coastline.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning and evening fog patches, with Saws forecasting partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions through the rest of the day.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, becoming more scattered in the extreme north, where it will be cloudy.

The weather service said coastal winds will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in places in the south during the afternoon.

Saws rated the province’s expected UVB sunburn index as high, and residents are advised to take appropriate precautions.

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