Man allegedly kills 64-year-old he believed was practicing witchcraft

First responders found the victim had sustained severe head wounds allegedly after being beaten with iron pots.

A 64-year-old in Limpopo has been murdered after being suspected of practicing witchcraft.

Police arrested a 24-year-old suspect on Friday after being alerted to the discovery of a body that had sustained severe head trauma.

The suspect is due in court on Monday where he is expected to face a charge of murder.

Beaten with pots

Police were called to a scene in Letsitele in the Mopani district shortly after 10am on Friday.

Emergency services personnel found the man unconscious on the ground beside two three-legged iron pots, soon declaring him dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was painting a house in the village when the suspect allegedly accused him of practising witchcraft.

“The suspect allegedly assaulted the elderly man with the iron pots, resulting in his death,” police confirmed on Saturday.

The suspected is to be charged with murder and police are conducting further investigations.

Man set alight

In a separate incident in the North West, police are investigating an incident that saw a Lesotho national set on fire.

The 35-year-old victim was set on fire on Thursday night in the Khlamtwna informal settlement near Mooinooi.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that he had been taken by a group of community members who had accused him of stealing their cattle.

“She indicated that she had received information that her boyfriend had been murdered and left in nearby bushes.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police noticed flames, indicating that something was burning. A naked male body was found lying on the ground with both hands tied behind his back, and the body had been set alight,” police stated.

North West Commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo urged members of the public not to engage in acts of mob justice.

Police have opened kidnapping and murder cases but no arrests have been made as yet.

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