Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Gauteng

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in the eastern parts of Northern Cape, central and western parts of Free State, North-West Province and western parts of Limpopo as well as south-western parts of Gauteng, of extremely high fire danger conditions on Saturday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.9.2022 pic.twitter.com/wVooesuDwK— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the east, where it will be cloudy at first with early morning fog patches along the escarpment areas, otherwise fine and warm.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east where it will be cloudy at first with early morning fog patches along the escarpment areas, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the Western Bushveld.

North West: Fine, windy and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with evening isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Cold along the coast, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy over the north-eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and cool with high-level clouds, becoming partly cloudy over the western parts during the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but easterly to north-easterly along the south-coast, where it will moderate and become south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain in places along the coast between St Francis and Port Alfred in the morning. It will be warm in places over the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, reaching strong east of Algoa Bay, becoming light south-easterly in the west afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with a chance of light rain in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm over the north western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong from midday.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south with isolated afternoon thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Gentle southerly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.