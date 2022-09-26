High fire danger warning issued for parts of Northern Cape, North West

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions over the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western and extreme eastern parts of North West.

The weather service has also issued a level 2 (yellow) warning for wind, which will result in difficulty to

navigate at sea between Witsand and Plettenberg Bay, moderating from the west by the evening.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and hot. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld.

North West: Fine becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot

Free State: Partly cloudy, and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers over the western half, and along the Lesotho border

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northwesterly.

Western Cape: Fine in the west and in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in the morning along the eastern parts of the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly east of Cape Agulhas, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly to southerly by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in

the north, where it will be partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be strong easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but warm with

isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong easterly, but moderate in the east at first.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-easterly.

It will become moderate easterly in the south tomorrow afternoon, spreading to the north by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

