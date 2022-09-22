Fine and warm weather conditions across most provinces on Friday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted fine and warm weather conditions in most provinces.

The weather service has also issued a warning for high fire danger conditions over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the western parts of the Free State and North West Provinces.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise Fine and warm to hot.

North West: Fine and warm to hot. It will be windy in the western parts.

Free State: Fine and warm. It will be windy in the southern parts.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to cold in the morning in the west,

otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will be windy in the extreme eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Western Cape: Fine in the extreme north-east, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold. Isolated showers are also expected.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool but cold in places in the south,

with light rain along the coast.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with light rain along the coast from

midday. It will become cloudy over the interior, south of the escarpment from the late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm, but cool in the south-west. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior.

