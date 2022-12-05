Weather: Thunderstorms, flooding expected over large parts of SA on Monday

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of heavy rainfall, flooding, and severe thunderstorms over large parts of South Africa on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update, 5 Dec 2022

Severe thunderstorms

The possibility of severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Free State will intensify on Tuesday as widespread showers and thundershowers move over the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered thundershowers will continue over northern South Africa”.

“Weather models are currently picking more than 80 mm; [it] could accumulate until Friday over large parts of the Bushveld, along the Eastern escarpment, northern Gauteng and the Highveld regions of Mpumalanga”.

WATCH: Disruptive rainfall predictions

Accumulated Rainfall | 5 – 9 December 2022



❗❗???????????????? at all that ???????????????? ❗❗



⚠️⚠️ORANGE Level 5

(Medium likelihood of Significant Impacts)

WARNING for Severe Thunderstorms over the Highveld of Mpumalanga



[A THREAD} pic.twitter.com/8zFag8pQef— Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a yellow level 2 warning was also issued for thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, between 2pm and 9pm on Monday, 5 December.

The weather service warned of scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers which are “expected to be severe over northern KZN, accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning”.

Rainfall probability

Yellow level 2 and orange level 5 warnings have been issued for heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms over the northeastern and eastern regions of South Africa.

???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? this week over the north-eastern areas as more rain expected to fall on already saturated ground could lead to excessive flow of water and poor driving conditions.— Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) December 5, 2022

ALSO READ: Climate ‘tragedy’: Vanuatu to relocate ‘dozens’ of villages

Rainfall probability of 80% is predicted over large parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Monday, as well as the eastern parts of the North West and Free State, and the most southern regions of the Eastern Cape.

Rainfall probability of 60% is predicted for the northern parts of Limpopo, the North West and Free State.

Lightning and flooding

Excessive lightning is also expected over large parts of Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KZN, as well as the eastern parts of the North West province.

Expected rainfall WARNINGS, temperatures, & wind for this Monday – 5 December 2022



⚠️ALERTS⚠️

Yellow Level 2 & Orange Level 5 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms over north-eastern & eastern South Africa



Meteorologist Annette Botha will be back LIVE on MONDAY at 6PM#voxweather pic.twitter.com/jCtKGEGU3B— Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) December 4, 2022

Vox Weather explains: “Upper trough over western South Africa results in strong instabilities to the north-east of the country”.

High flood risk is predicted over the north-eastern areas “as more rain is expected to fall on already saturated ground could lead to excessive flow of water and poor driving conditions”.

‘Flying debris’ in KZN

Severe weather conditions in KZN could lead to localised flooding, especially of roads and bridges in low-lying regions.

In addition, residents should prepare for “damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, and injuries to livestock due to hail“.

Other impacts include fire incidents and “injuries due to flying debris”.

Vox Weather said its team will continue to monitor the system and share regular updates throughout the course of the week.