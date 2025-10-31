New beginnings: Here’s what weather to expect on first day of November

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 1 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says the first day of November will usher in partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with thundershowers expected in most provinces.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape and Free State face high fire conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 1 November

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours that may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges in the North West, southern Gauteng and Highveld of Mpumalanga, as well as northern Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

Large amounts of small hail are expected, along with strong damaging winds, and excessive lightning.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger in places in the Northern Cape, and the Mohokare and Mangaung Municipalities of the Free State.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 01 Nov 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with 30-60% showers and thundershowers over the central and E parts. 30% rain and showers is expected along the S and SW coast⚠️Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.#saweather #saws pic.twitter.com/KveinmSyCA October 31, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 1 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy skies and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld and northern Escarpment. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the south.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with light rain at times in the southwest and along the south coast. It will be cloudy in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches in the north, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in places over the eastern interior, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be partly cloudy in the east.