Weather: SA faces continued heatwaves, high fire danger and damaging winds this Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 12 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, and the heat wave will continue in Eastern Cape until Thursday and in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 11 – 12 December 2024.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern areas of the country. Severe thunderstorms are expected over KwaZulu-Natal by the late afternoon, today. #saws pic.twitter.com/ekzrat8lRy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

Weather warnings, 12 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of damaging wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, and small vessels at risk of capsizing in locality are expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay from late afternoon.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northeastern parts of Western Cape, western and northern parts of Eastern Cape, most parts of Northern Cape, western parts of North West, western parts of Free State, and the southern Lowveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

The heat wave with persistently high temperatures will continue over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape until Thursday and over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and the northern and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 12 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and hot weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. It will be very hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/sR1VHY4eKq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy fine and extremely hot conditions in the eastern Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central parts.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/mr6GbbHUOx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the eastern Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be extremely hot over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/xZ2mK2J4DK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and very hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the south-west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/mIo9ILRxWQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm in the west, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in the extreme north.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/sYx5ItYKtb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather along the south and south-west coasts where light rain is expected; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/oBoJA0V0Sn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions, but cloudy and warm along the coast and adjacent interior with light rain.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Wild Coast. It will be cloudy and warm south of the escarpment.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/K8dvXISXk7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 11, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.